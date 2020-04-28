Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo

Photo: Instagram/@saeedhumayun

Actor Humayun Saeed recently shared a throwback photo from the set of an Eid special directed by Marina Khan from 2014.

In an Instagram post, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said: “Throwback to when we were shooting Lakh Chale Ri Gori. My director Marina Khan and my heroine Atiqa Odho!”

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to when we were shooting Lakh Chale Ri Gori. My director Marina Khan and my heroine Atiqa Odho! @atiqaodhoofficial @therealmarinakhan

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on Apr 26, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

The photo was reshared by Odho on social media.

Like Humayun, talk show host Anoushey Ashraf also took a trip down memory lane and shared a major throwback post with fans.

In the post, Ashraf said: “My family was settled in Bangladesh for a bit and the first picture is a definite side effect of that. But how graceful am I donning a sari since forever? Haha Can’t wait for the time when we can just wear them casually and hang around the city…”

