Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hira Mani wishes husband on 12th wedding anniversary

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Hira Mani wishes husband on 12th wedding anniversary

Photo: Hira Mani/ Facebook

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani shared a PDA-filled throwback picture with husband Salman Saqib Shaikh wishing him on their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared that the couple has completed 12 years of togetherness.

Hahaha Mani ye dekho mujhay kia Mila @manipakistani Mubarak hou ajj Humain poorey 12 saal hougaye hain bohat shukriya mujhey Itna bardasht kerne ka … (Mani see what I have found. Congratulations we have completed 12 years together. Thank you for tolerating me)”

Hira Mani and Salman Shaikh tied the knot in 2008 and have two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hira Mani Salman Shaikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.