Hira Mani wishes husband on 12th wedding anniversary

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hira Mani shared a PDA-filled throwback picture with husband Salman Saqib Shaikh wishing him on their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared that the couple has completed 12 years of togetherness.

“Hahaha Mani ye dekho mujhay kia Mila @manipakistani Mubarak hou ajj Humain poorey 12 saal hougaye hain bohat shukriya mujhey Itna bardasht kerne ka … (Mani see what I have found. Congratulations we have completed 12 years together. Thank you for tolerating me)”

Hira Mani and Salman Shaikh tied the knot in 2008 and have two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim.