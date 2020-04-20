Here’s what your favourite celebrities did over the weekend

Talk show host Dr Shahista Lodhi spent the weekend reading the Quran and spending time with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Lodhi said that she was reading the Quran and it made her mother smile. She added that she felt satisfied when she saw the look on her mother’s face because she had wanted her daughter to read the Quran with translation and tafseer.

Singer and songwriter Sajjad Ali and his wife gave fans a step-by-step tutorial on how to make keema parathas. His son made a special appearance in the video when he video-bombed his father.

Actor and lead singer of the band Call, Junaid Khan, spent the weekend grooming himself. The actor surprised fans by getting rid of his facial hair.

“Oops i did it again…Sorry guys but Karachi is getting too hot and humid. Just had to…,” he said in an Instagram post.

The newly-weds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal are still on a high from their destination wedding in Abu Dhabi. The couple recently shared new photos from their wedding festivities.

Ehd-e-Wafa star Zara Noor Abbas shared a throwback photo from the wedding as well. She used the lyrics from Goo Goo Doll’s hit single Iris as a caption for the post: “When everything feels like the movies. Yeah you bleed just to know you’re alive.”

The actor also shared an adorable photograph of her parents because she misses hugging them.

She said that the photo was taken in NYC a few years ago and her parents were lost in a conversation of their own. “I remember our long walks and conversations over dinner/tea/breakfast, almost whenever we’d get the chance. We loved talking. And today I miss all of that… I miss hugging them.”

Actor Mehwish Hayat took to social media to ask people to share their deepest and darkest desires.

Singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood shared the missing antra of Sarkiye on his Instagram.

He wrote: “A lot of you asked me to complete the song I posted a week ago. So here is the missing ‘Antra’.”