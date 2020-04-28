Here’s a list of must watch binge-worthy shows

If you still haven’t ‘finished’ Netflix, then we may have some suggestions for your viewing pleasure, especially if you don’t mind some subtitling action for good measure.

The list will entitle you to so some bragging rights with your updated knowledge on the pop culture of Denmark, Malaysia, Lebanon and South Korea.

Rita

Rita follows the adventures of a primary school teacher in small town Denmark. As a beloved yet, misfit of a teacher, Rita experiences romance, family troubles, demons from the past and a terrible smoking habit.

A bit of a loose cannon, Rita does what and who she likes, whenever she wants. The series was immensely popular in Denmark, prompting Dutch and French adaptations. An US adaptation has also been commissioned. Watch the original before it happens. Also, viewer discretion is advised.

The Ghost Bride

If you thought the Pakistani rishta scene was bad, brace yourself for a story line about the wedding proposal from a dead man. Set in the 1890s of Malacca, the protagonist ‘marries’ the deceased son of a wealthy family in an attempt to escape poverty and help her family.

Taking ghosting in a relationship to the next level, the beautiful young bride finds herself embroiled in a murder and other other-worldly problems. The series is a Taiwanese-Malaysian joint production based on a Malaysian novel of the same name.

Al Hayba

A crime drama set in a fictional town on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Al Hayba features clan politics as the main plot. Two opposing clans struggle over arms smuggling, family politics and complicated love lives.

All in all, it’s a drama with gorgeous leading ladies and gents. Originally released for Ramazan a few years ago for MBC, it is now available on Netflix. Just in time for Ramazan 2020.

Kingdom

Hold your breath for this one. It is a period, political, horror from South Korea. It is based on a web-comic series of the same name. A mysterious plague seems to have struck the land, one that brings the dead back to life as flesh eating monsters.

There is also political plotting and scheming to de-throne the heroic and handsome crown prince.

Moving beyond Too Hot Too Handle and Money Heist, there is a whole new world of foreign TV shows and movies waiting for us. With the kind of subtitles, we may not have the patience for if we weren’t locked down.