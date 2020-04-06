Here is what to expect from the Friends reunion

Since we said good bye to Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe back in 2004, fans of the hit TV show Friends have been waiting eagerly on an update from the gang.

Did Rachel and Ross get married again? How are Monica, Chandler and the twins spending time in the suburbs? What happened to Phoebe and Mike and did Joey find someone?

The Friends reunion special was supposed to air on HBO Max in May but has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-recorded episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Matt Le Blanc said that the reunion was unscripted. The actor said that it is more of a conversation about the gang and their time together.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to return for the reunion, which is set to film on the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

LeBlanc revealed one of the weirdest things to ever happen to him during the massive Friends hysteria in the ‘90s. He also shared the one benefit about having your privacy invaded by the media.