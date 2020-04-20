Have you seen this photo of Anwar Maqsood at his first job?

Satirist, playwright and painter Anwar Maqsood recently joined his son, musician Bilal Maqsood in an Instagram live session on April 15.

Sharing the story of his family’s life in a newly-created Pakistan, Maqsood said that there was a lot of struggle after his father passed away. He remembered drilling a hole in a wall so his grandmother could hear the news on the neighbour’s radio. He also talked about his first-ever job.

Taking to his Instagram, Bilal shared a picture of his father from his first job. “In my Live with Abbu, we talked about his first job at UBL. This is what he used to look like!!” reads the caption.

Anwar Maqsood started his career on television in the year of 1970. At that time there was only one state channel, Pakistan Television Network (PTV) which was viewed across the country.