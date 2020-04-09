Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Have you Instagrammed your ‘phenti hui’ coffee yet?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Have you Instagrammed your ‘phenti hui’ coffee yet?

Photo Illustration: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

A two-layered drink has taken over the internet. Dalgona coffee is everywhere you look: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. From celebrities to influencers and teens stuck at home, everyone is taking part in the #Dalgonacoffeechallenge.

As people are stuck at home practicing social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, they are spending more time in their kitchens, learning how to make this fancy looking coffee.

All you need to make the coffee are four simple ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, hot water and milk.

Using two tablespoons of each, whip the coffee, sugar and water together using a small mixing bowl. The coffee paste will gradually thicken and change colour. Keep whipping the coffee paste until it looks like whipped cream or airy pudding.

Next, you need to pour cold milk into a glass and ice cubes. Here is where you need to be careful: spoon the whipped coffee on the milk.

For the desi population, however, the coffee is reminiscent of phenti hui coffee, an essential drink in many households.

Rabia remembers her mother making it as a special treat for guests after dinner. “My mother used to make it for dinner guests after we were done eating and in winter, because it would get cold so she would make it for me and my brother in the evening,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Dalgona coffee Instagram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
Atif Aslam's recitation of the azaan has won the internet
Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.