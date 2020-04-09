Have you Instagrammed your ‘phenti hui’ coffee yet?

A two-layered drink has taken over the internet. Dalgona coffee is everywhere you look: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. From celebrities to influencers and teens stuck at home, everyone is taking part in the #Dalgonacoffeechallenge.

As people are stuck at home practicing social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, they are spending more time in their kitchens, learning how to make this fancy looking coffee.

All you need to make the coffee are four simple ingredients: instant coffee, sugar, hot water and milk.

Using two tablespoons of each, whip the coffee, sugar and water together using a small mixing bowl. The coffee paste will gradually thicken and change colour. Keep whipping the coffee paste until it looks like whipped cream or airy pudding.

Next, you need to pour cold milk into a glass and ice cubes. Here is where you need to be careful: spoon the whipped coffee on the milk.

For the desi population, however, the coffee is reminiscent of phenti hui coffee, an essential drink in many households.

Rabia remembers her mother making it as a special treat for guests after dinner. “My mother used to make it for dinner guests after we were done eating and in winter, because it would get cold so she would make it for me and my brother in the evening,” she said.

About this dalgona coffee thing: Back when I could still consume caffeine, my phenti hui coffee was always mixed with water and a bit of milk was used as a whitener. But as I understand, this gentrified version uses just milk? — Umair Javed (@umairjav) April 4, 2020

Anyone who spent any time in a south Asian hostel in the 90s – 00s in an expert. Please. Dalgona! Phitti hui coffee! — Aliya Nazki (@AliyaNazki) April 4, 2020

Yeh kia log dalgona dalgona per pagal ho rahay hain? Yeh tau wohi phitti hui coffee hai jo humara office boy bhi A1 bana laeta hai! — Amal ghabrah rahi hai! (@amal_farhaan) April 4, 2020

DALGONA COFFEE IS JUST PHITTI HUI COFFEE THAT PAKISTANIS HAVE DISGUSTINGLY BEEN DRINKING FOR YEARS!!!!!

I HATE FOOD ‘TRENDS’!! 🔊 — Zed (@ZedGrrdaisy) April 2, 2020

World is now catching up on “dalgona coffee” craze! That’s just desi phitti hui coffee! 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Maham (@mahamsays) March 29, 2020