Harry, Meghan to start new charity inspired by son’s name

Prince Harry and his wife, former Suits star Meghan Markle shared that they will launch a new charitable organisation called Archewell, according to Vogue.

“The couple, who officially stepped down as senior royals last week, are set to replace the SussexRoyal brand with their own charity, a wellbeing website and several philanthropic projects and support groups,” said the magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved to the US, said that the name of their project was inspired by the Greek word, Arche, which means action. It is also the name of their first-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

In an interview with The Telegraph last month, the couple said that their focus was on “supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be”.

The explained that before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche: the Greek word meaning source of action. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”