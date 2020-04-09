Harry, Meghan to start new charity inspired by son’s name

Prince Harry and his wife, former Suits star Meghan Markle shared that they will launch a new charitable organisation called Archewell, according to Vogue.
“The couple, who officially stepped down as senior royals last week, are set to replace the SussexRoyal brand with their own charity, a wellbeing website and several philanthropic projects and support groups,” said the magazine.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have moved to the US, said that the name of their project was inspired by the Greek word, Arche, which means action. It is also the name of their first-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
In an interview with The Telegraph last month, the couple said that their focus was on “supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be”.
The explained that before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche: the Greek word meaning source of action. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”