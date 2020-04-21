Haroon shares iconic photo with Ali Azmat and Junaid Jamshed

Singer and songwriter Haroon of Awaz recently shared an iconic photo of Pakistan’s three biggest bands in one frame. The moment was captured by photographer Tapu Javeri.
Taking to Instagram, the singer said: “Awaz, Junoon and Vital Signs in one photo. The lead singers for all three iconic bands. Not many know this but both @aliazmatofficial and @j.junaidjamshed are/ were good friends. I’ve known Ali Azmat since his Jupiter days. He and I were even flat mates for a while in Karachi back in the day.”
Haroon when on to talk about two songs he collaborated with Azmat on, “Baba Bandook for @burka.avenger and then later Tayyar Hain. Ali is one of the funniest guys I know. Always makes me laugh like crazy.”
Talking about the late Junaid Jamshed, Haroon said that they had toured the world together and performed all over Pakistan.
“We launched an album together for Pepsi. JJ and I spent hours and hours talking on flights and cars and tour buses and became very close. Junaid would still come and visit me in my studio after he had quit music,” he said. “He sent me a beautiful text from Mecca saying he prayed for me weeks before he tragically died in the plane crash.”
The singer added that Vital Signs played a significant and “very helpful role for Awaz in the early stages of our career. Always grateful for that.”
Actor and talk show host Mishi Khan also shared a throwback photo with the late singer.
In the caption, she wrote: “Memorable pic with Junaid Jamshed (late) backstage in a show at the Alhamra Lahore.”
Haroon shared a special treat for fans of Awaz. The singer shared a short clip of the band’s concert in Manchester. The clip had another great legend, Amir Zaki on guitars, Gumby on drums with Haroon and Faakir on vocals.