Hair there, gone tomorrow: Frieha Altaf gives herself a haircut

Event organiser and CEO of Catwalk Frieha Altaf gave herself a disastrous quarantine cut but her bff and hair guru Nabila came to her rescue via Whatsapp.

In an Instagram post, Altaf said: “Quarantine cut! My roots! My fringe! stuck in Quarantine even yours truly attempts to color & cut her hair. Indeed, i make a mess if it & send an HAIR SOS TO Hair Guru Nabila on WhatsApp to fix it. HERE’S how it played out.”

It looks like Frieha wasn’t the only celebrity struggling with her hair. Actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza shared a photo of his unruly hair on social media and said: “Can someone find me a barber?”

He added: “P.s. can you spot the baby?”