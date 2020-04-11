Gohar Rasheed tweets some comic relief

Actor Gohar Rasheed has tickled social media’s funny bone. On Friday, the Rangreza star took to Twitter to wish his fans and follower Jummah Mubarak and made a comment about ramazan in the time of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the actor said: “This will be the first Ramadan where we are locked up before the SHAYTAN.”

2020 is supposed to be a big year for Rasheed. The actor has received success in his TV roles but also has three big films out this years: The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee and London Nahi Jaunga.