Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Gohar Rasheed tweets some comic relief

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Gohar Rasheed tweets some comic relief

Photo: Gauhar Rahseed/Instagram

Actor Gohar Rasheed has tickled social media’s funny bone. On Friday, the Rangreza star took to Twitter to wish his fans and follower Jummah Mubarak and made a comment about ramazan in the time of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the actor said: “This will be the first Ramadan where we are locked up before the SHAYTAN.”

2020 is supposed to be a big year for Rasheed. The actor has received success in his TV roles but also has three big films out this years: The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee and London Nahi Jaunga.

