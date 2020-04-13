Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Frieha Altaf wants everyone to take care of their parents

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Frieha Altaf wants everyone to take care of their parents

Photo: File

During the coronavirus pandemic, Frieha Altaf wants everyone to take care of their parents. She said that you are truly blessed if you have your parents living with you

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Altaf posted a video of her dyeing her mother’s hair and said that we all must protect our parents. “During the pandemic, we must protect them as they are most vulnerable,” reads the post. She shared that her mother is above 77 years and has lived with her for the last 20 years after her father passed away.

View this post on Instagram

You are truly blessed if you have your parents living with you. During the pandemic we must protect them as they are most vulnerable. My mother👩‍👧 is 77 & has lived with me for 20 yrs since my father passed away. Today i did her roots! She goes to Sabs Salon but everything is closed! It was fun! Never done this before! Enjoy the time given to you by counting your Blessings! 🙏 #CoronaInPakistan #blessings #mothers #salon #hair #queenofk #queenofQuarantine #friehaaltad #eastersunday #lockdown2020

A post shared by QueenofK👑 (@friehaaltaf) on Apr 12, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

“Today i did her roots! She goes to Sabs Salon but everything is closed!
It was fun! Never done this before!” revealed Altaf.

She ended her post with a little advice: “enjoy the time given to you by counting your Blessings!”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Frieha Altaf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.