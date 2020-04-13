During the coronavirus pandemic, Frieha Altaf wants everyone to take care of their parents. She said that you are truly blessed if you have your parents living with you

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Altaf posted a video of her dyeing her mother’s hair and said that we all must protect our parents. “During the pandemic, we must protect them as they are most vulnerable,” reads the post. She shared that her mother is above 77 years and has lived with her for the last 20 years after her father passed away.

“Today i did her roots! She goes to Sabs Salon but everything is closed!

It was fun! Never done this before!” revealed Altaf.

She ended her post with a little advice: “enjoy the time given to you by counting your Blessings!”