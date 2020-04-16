Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Frieha Altaf is not happy with Iman Ali’s ‘publicity stunt’

Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Photo: File

Event organiser and talent manager Frieha Altaf is surprised by actor Iman Ali’s behaviour.

“She demeans not just models but criticised Mahira Khan & Fawad Khan. A cheap publicity stunt as she has a movie coming up. Shame on anyone who ridicules success with condescension,” said Catwalk’s CEO in a tweet on Wednesday.

Altaf was reffering to Iman Ali’s interview on Iffat Omar’s show last month. The model turned actor had criticised Humsafar star Mahira Khan and insinuated that the new generation of Pakistani models were not smart enough.

Recently, model Mushk Kaleem hit back at Ali for calling the new generation of Pakistani models “brainless”.

“I don’t understand how a senior artist/model/ actress like Iman Aly can make such a condescending statement about the current models of our industry,” she said. “According to her, the models who are working in our industry right now don’t have ‘adequate general knowledge. I’m appalled that someone I’ve grown up admiring and revering would make such a statement.”

Frieha got pranked
Altaf took to Instagram to share how her son Turhan successfully pulled off a prank on her.

In the post, she wrote: “My son @turhanjames played a prank on me by giving me a degree from WhatsApp University.”

Altaf said her son was so annoyed by all the information on the pandemic that she sent him on WhatsApp that he decided to make a joke out of it.

