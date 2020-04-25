Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan remembers his first stage performance

Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a #flashbackfriday post on Instagram and took fans back to 2005 when he performed on stage with his dad, retro Bollywood’s angry young man Amitabh Bachchan, to raise money to help victims of the 2004 tsunami.

The actor shared that this was his first-ever stage performance after joining Bollywood and he “got to share it with a pretty cool dude”.

According to Bachchan Jr, this was for a telethon “which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together (a Herculean task) was spearheaded by actor Sanjay Dutt.

“And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn’t say no to the cause and Sanju sir,” said Abhishek. “Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song…”

This was back in 2005 and at the time, Abhishek shared, the father-son duo were shooting for ‘Kajra re’ with Aishwarya Rai for Bunty aur Babli.

“I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night. I even spent my birthday shooting ‘Kajra re’ (but that is a different story, reserved for another Friday),” he said. “At night, after the shoot I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off, thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn’t any…. suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me!”

He shared that Dutt and one of the organisers came out with a huge cake and a birthday present for him. “They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times,” he added.