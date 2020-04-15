Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Film ‘Corona’ to be released later this month

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Film ‘Corona’ to be released later this month

Photo: Official poster

A feature film by Persian director Mostafa Keshvari based on the coronavirus pandemic will be released later this month.

Keshvari’s 63-minute film looks at what happens when seven people are trapped in an elevator, and begin to realise that one of them has Covid-19, reported The New York Times.

The shooting of the film, which took place in North America, was completed on February 14 before the global lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Keshvari is an award-winning Canadian/Persian writer, director and producer based in Vancouver, Canada. 

As a top graduate of Vancouver film school, Mostafa made his first film I Ran (2015) which screened at Cannes film festival short corner. His films mainly explore social issues with strong female lead characters.

Tell us what you think:

