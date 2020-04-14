Feroze Khan all set to launch his YouTube channel

Following the announcement of launching his own clothing line, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is all set to start his YouTube channel.

Taking to Twitter, he hinted at launching his own YouTube channel leaving his fans excited.

– guess who’s dropping a YouTube channel soon ? 🙌🏻 — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) April 11, 2020

In March, he took to Instagram and shared with his followers that his new clothing line is in the works. “The clothing line is coming out pretty damn gorgeous. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote on stories.

Earlier, in an interview with Something Haute he revealed that he got an offer to play the lead in a Hollywood movie but he rejected it. He chose the path of Allah and will continue to provide his services for the teaching of Islam.

Khan announced that he had quit the showbiz industry. He told fans that he will now only act and provide his services “for the teaching of Islam” if needed. He had deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

Last month, the Khaani actor’s wife took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Khan and wished for his spiritual journey. Khan has been active on Twitter lately and updates his fans about his spiritual journey.

Earlier, the actor met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Khan made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay. He tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018.