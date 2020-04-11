Faysal Qureshi shares throwback photo with Adnan Siddiqi, Aijaz Aslam

Actor Faysal Qureshi took his fans and followers back in time when he shared a throwback photograph from eight years ago. The photograph featured Adnan Siddiqi, Aijaz Aslam and Qureshi, the heartthrobs from Pakistan’s TV screens.
In an Instagram post, the Baba Jani star wrote that this was a blast from the past and how time flies.
The actor tagged his colleagues in the post and said that this too shall pass.
Recently, Qureshi was in the news for schooling celebrities for publicising their ration drives for the needy in the coronavirus pandemic.
Khudara imdad karty waqt picture ya video na bnayien kuch ayese loug hain jo majbori ki waja sey yeah madad hasil kar rahien hain ..logoon ki majbori ko publicity stunt na bnayien ..aur yeah waqt bari zalim cheez hey— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) March 31, 2020