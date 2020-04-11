Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Faysal Qureshi shares throwback photo with Adnan Siddiqi, Aijaz Aslam

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Actor Faysal Qureshi took his fans and followers back in time when he shared a throwback photograph from eight years ago. The photograph featured Adnan Siddiqi, Aijaz Aslam and Qureshi, the heartthrobs from Pakistan’s TV screens.

In an Instagram post, the Baba Jani star wrote that this was a blast from the past and how time flies.

The actor tagged his colleagues in the post and said that this too shall pass.

Recently, Qureshi was in the news for schooling celebrities for publicising their ration drives for the needy in the coronavirus pandemic.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
