Fans love Sajal Ali’s childhood photograph

Newly-weds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are the cutest celebrity couple. They keep their fans wanting to see more photos of the couple. Recently, Sajal shared an adorable picture from her childhood posing with her father and the internet is in love.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with her father. She captioned the picture: “That’s how I use to salam. It was actually shaaam #Bachpan.”

The actress also shared a wedding portrait with her husband, actor Ahad Raza Mir. The couple is in self-isolation these days like the rest of the world.

Sajal and Ahad recently tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi.

Shortly after the wedding, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media. The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day.