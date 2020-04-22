Fan reaches out to Ali Sethi, writes inspiring note

A fan from New Delhi recently reached out to singer Ali Sethi on Instagram and said that after listening to his Insta live, the music “sutured some broken strings of my heart”.

Sethi shared a screenshot of the message in a post on social media with a heart emoji. The note from the fan read: “I am tired of consuming relentless hatred for a certain community especially in the Indian media. I am disgusted and broken. I wish more people could see the commonality of culture and also the fact that we are as prejudiced as the other.”

Talking about Sethi’s hometown of Lahore, the fan shared: “My grandparents were from Lahore and I deeply regret the fact that I did not understand enough the importance of their stories when they could share with me.”

“Lahore makes me all nostalgic even when I have not been there. I have these longing pangs for that city. Possibly in this world, as an Dilli person, I could visit Lahore soon,” the fan said.

Until that visit, the fan added: “We have your music, Madam ji’s every inspiring renditions of Faiz Saheb and Farida ji’s constant reminder that waqt ki qaid zindagi hai magar.”