Fahad and Sarwat take fans back to Rome

Actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph with his wife, actor, Sarwat Gilani, on Tuesday.

Sharing a photograph from the couple trip to Italy, earlier this year, Mirza said: “Seems like another world, another lifetime ago…But the thing about the human spirit, is its resilience, no matter how hard you hit us, we will always spring right back at you…”

He added that we will overcome the coronavirus and “once again, will wave the flag of mankind on our dear planet, but this time with love and respect for Mother Earth”.

In an earlier post, the actor shared photographs from his birthday in quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Happy birthday to me…in these testing times, I am lucky to be surrounded by my loved ones! Here is to hoping that, this year I can achieve greater heights of success both personally and professionally and that, I can continue to help people and make a difference in their lives.”