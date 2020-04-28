Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Fahad and Sarwat take fans back to Rome

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph with his wife, actor, Sarwat Gilani, on Tuesday.

Sharing a photograph from the couple trip to Italy, earlier this year, Mirza said: “Seems like another world, another lifetime ago…But the thing about the human spirit, is its resilience, no matter how hard you hit us, we will always spring right back at you…”

View this post on Instagram

A throw back to when we were in Rome! Seems like another world, another lifetime ago!! But the thing about the human spirit…..is it’s resilience…no matter how hard you hit us….we will always spring right back at you….so Corona….we will overcome you too, and once again, will wave the flag of mankind on our dear planet, but this time with love and respect for Mother Earth 🌎😍 #fahadmirza #sarwatgillani #romanholiday #hope #humanityrestored #earthhealing

A post shared by Fahad Mirza (@fahadzmirza) on Apr 27, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

He added that we will overcome the coronavirus and “once again, will wave the flag of mankind on our dear planet, but this time with love and respect for Mother Earth”. 

In an earlier post, the actor shared photographs from his birthday in quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Happy birthday to me…in these testing times, I am lucky to be surrounded by my loved ones! Here is to hoping that, this year I can achieve greater heights of success both personally and professionally and that, I can continue to help people and make a difference in their lives.”

