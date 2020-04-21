Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Does Mira Sethi look like Virginia Woolf?

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/@sethimirajee

Actor Mira Sethi recently shared a side by side comparison of herself and English author Virginia Woolf and the resemblance is uncanny.

The actor posted the photo on social media with a simple caption: “Yo.”

Woolf is considered to be one of the greatest writers of the 20th century. Her books Mrs Dalloway (1925) and To The Lighthouse (1927) still resonate with readers today. In her writing, Woolf uses the stream of consciousness as a narrative device. 

Back in 2011, Sethi reviewed a biography of Virginia Woolf which paid special attention to the shape and meaning of the novelist’s art for the Wall Street Journal.

Tell us what you think:

