Danish Taimoor pens appreciation note for women

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has something special to say about his wife.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s important that we all stop and thank the ladies in our lives. In this time of crisis, I realized how hard the women in my family work. Men go out to work and we feel like we do all the work. But sitting at home in isolation you look around and realize how difficult are the duties of our women in our families.”

He went on to say, “From getting up early for breakfast to taking care of the kids throughout the day, from cleaning up to cooking and taking care of the matter inside and outside the house. It all get unnoticed.”

Taimoor added, “Therefore, I just want to thank my wife, my mother, my daughter, and all the others that help me in one way or another and are the reason for where I stand today. I am forever in your debt and will never be able to repay you. Thank You.”

Ayeza Khan reposted Taimoor’s note on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Danish Yes, Being Women we always need appreciation from you guys. Thank-You for helping us in every single matter of our lives.”

