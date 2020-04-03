Coronavirus bring Broadway, London’s West End to YouTube

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musicals will be made available online for free as New York’s Broadway and London’s West End remain closed because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

According to a video message from Webber, filmed versions of his shows will be uploaded to The Show Must Go On, a YouTube channel, every week for two days.

The first show to go up will be Webber’s Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The following week, Jesus Christ Superstar starring Melanie C from the Spice Girls. You can also follow Webber on Twitter for some live performances.

Thank you for all your brilliant entries this week! Here’s a Sunday singalong, showcasing some of our best Josephs!! – #TeamALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs pic.twitter.com/HeEI1E31aO — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 29, 2020

According to Webber, this series will also feature his 1975 By Jeeves, a show he is very fond of. Fans of Webber’s work home the series will feature Cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera.