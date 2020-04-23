Children are born free of prejudice and fear: Usman Mukhtar

Actor Usman Mukhtar took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photograph with his mom and an important message: appreciate your kids.



In the post, he wrote that he always marveled at how a child is born free of prejudice. “All we do is just take in information and process it and learn without any bias or hate,” he said.

“Our minds exploding with endless possibilities of what the next step holds. Fearless because we haven’t learned fear,” he added. “I sometimes wish we experience all of that again. Be cleansed from all the bias and prejudice the world teaches us. Let’s appreciate babies more.”