Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous

Actor Mehwish Hayat has always had that naughty smile. Just look at her recent post on Instagram. The Lahore Nahi Jaungi actor shared an adorable throwback photo.

In the post, she wrote: “Playing dress up, slaying the crown and carrying that naughty smile since the time I was a little pea in the pod…Seems the devil never escaped really. Lol”

Like Mehwish, politician Sharmila Farqui shared a childhood glam photo with a teeka and said: “My love for ‘Teeka’ has stayed with me till today!”

Anaa and Parchi star Usman Mukhtar took part in the #Meat20 challenge on Instagram and shared a throwback photo with his best friend and singer Uzair Jaswal.

Actor, singer and songwriter Agha Ali joined him and shared a photo from the time he was obsessed with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

In the post, the Mere Bewafa star wrote: “This is from my 20th Birthday! … naahhh just kidding ! But ya I was around 20 .. Ps: it was my Tom Cruise/Tere Naam look.”

#MeAt20 … don’t miss my fx in the background pic.twitter.com/cnhIsXaDnK — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 20, 2020

Actor and director Shaan Shahid also took part in the #Meat20 and shared a photo with his fans on Twitter. Make sure to check out his Suzuki FX in the background.