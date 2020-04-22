Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous

Actor Mehwish Hayat has always had that naughty smile. Just look at her recent post on Instagram. The Lahore Nahi Jaungi actor shared an adorable throwback photo.
In the post, she wrote: “Playing dress up, slaying the crown and carrying that naughty smile since the time I was a little pea in the pod…Seems the devil never escaped really. Lol”
Like Mehwish, politician Sharmila Farqui shared a childhood glam photo with a teeka and said: “My love for ‘Teeka’ has stayed with me till today!”
Anaa and Parchi star Usman Mukhtar took part in the #Meat20 challenge on Instagram and shared a throwback photo with his best friend and singer Uzair Jaswal.
Dekhein, aisa nahin hai ke aap bhi 20s mein shokhay nahin thai. It happens, aap baray ho rahai hotay hain, you think you know everything. Styles bhi aapke bohot aasmanon ko chu rahai hotai hain and consequently crashing real hard. Nokia 3310 pe msgs ki laataad bharmaar. Aisi he kuch story hai in pictures mein. Oh wait you thought I was talking about @uzairjaswalofficial. Oh no not of course not he was completely decent. Plus he was like 12 when I was 20. Mein to apni baat kar raha tha. #uzairjaswal #usmanmukhtar #meat20 #islamabad #igdaily
Actor, singer and songwriter Agha Ali joined him and shared a photo from the time he was obsessed with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
In the post, the Mere Bewafa star wrote: “This is from my 20th Birthday! … naahhh just kidding ! But ya I was around 20 .. Ps: it was my Tom Cruise/Tere Naam look.”
#MeAt20 … don’t miss my fx in the background pic.twitter.com/cnhIsXaDnK— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 20, 2020
Actor and director Shaan Shahid also took part in the #Meat20 and shared a photo with his fans on Twitter. Make sure to check out his Suzuki FX in the background.