Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Mehwish Hayat has always had that naughty smile. Just look at her recent post on Instagram. The Lahore Nahi Jaungi actor shared an adorable throwback photo.

In the post, she wrote: “Playing dress up, slaying the crown and carrying that naughty smile since the time I was a little pea in the pod…Seems the devil never escaped really. Lol”

View this post on Instagram

Playing dress up, slaying the crown and carrying that naughty smile since the time I was a little pea in the pod..🐒 Seems the devil never escaped really. lol #MehwishHayat #throwback #2ndbirthday #innocentdevil 👶🏻

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

Like Mehwish, politician Sharmila Farqui shared a childhood glam photo with a teeka and said: “My love for ‘Teeka’ has stayed with me till today!”

Anaa and Parchi star Usman Mukhtar took part in the #Meat20 challenge on Instagram and shared a throwback photo with his best friend and singer Uzair Jaswal.

Actor, singer and songwriter Agha Ali joined him and shared a photo from the time he was obsessed with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

In the post, the Mere Bewafa star wrote: “This is from my 20th Birthday! … naahhh just kidding ! But ya I was around 20 .. Ps: it was my Tom Cruise/Tere Naam look.”

Actor and director Shaan Shahid also took part in the #Meat20 and shared a photo with his fans on Twitter. Make sure to check out his Suzuki FX in the background.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Agha Ali mehwish hayat shaan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.