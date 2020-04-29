Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Celebrities remember Irrfan Khan as a great actor

Photo: File

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 54. As news of the actor’s death made its way online, his co-stars, industry colleagues, politicians and fans shared some of their memories and photographs.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bacchan took to Twitter to condole with Khan’s family and said that he was a prolific contributor to the world of cinema.

View this post on Instagram

Wo Jo tha Khawaab sa Kya kahain jaane de #RIPIrfanKhan

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) on Apr 29, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

Tell us what you think:

