Celebrities remember Irrfan Khan as a great actor

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 54. As news of the actor’s death made its way online, his co-stars, industry colleagues, politicians and fans shared some of their memories and photographs.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bacchan took to Twitter to condole with Khan’s family and said that he was a prolific contributor to the world of cinema.

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about #IrrfanKhan demise..an actor beyond brilliant. My deepest condolences to his family, friends n all colleagues from the film industry as well.. U will always be deeply missed dearest Maqbool

RIP #IrrfanKhan 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3EHHD62YIH — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

Losing an actor like Irrfan is something that will collectively haunt us for many many years to come , difficult to articulate how I feel right now , very rarely do I speak like this but this ones going to be very very tough to accept 🌹Rip #IrrfanKhan — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan .

May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 #IrrfanKhan — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 29, 2020