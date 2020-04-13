Celebrities give a shout out to their siblings

Over the weekend, Instagram was filled with some sibling love. Actors Sanam Saeed, Mansha Pasha and Ali Kazmi gave a shout out to their siblings on International Siblings Day (April 10).
In a post, Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha said that her gorgeous sisters had been leading her and paving the way for her. She added that she had learnt from their mistakes, “suffered their “daant” and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey i said almost!) But thats what makes me the youngest!”
Happy Siblings Day! ♥️ All these gorgeous gurls have been leading me and paving the way for me all my life….ive learnt from their mistakes, suffered their “daant” and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey i said almost!) But thats what makes me the youngest! 😎Love u gurls…keep rocking! @maria.pasha1 @thathannahpasha
Actor Sanam Saeed of Cake also gave a shout out to her siblings on Instagram.
Jackson Height’s Ali Kazmi said that no matter where they were, quarantine or not, they were always connected.
Happy international siblings day! Sis no matter where we are in the world 🌎 isolated or not we are always connected!! And I hope our kids share the same madness and joy! Here’s to more hairbands, jumping walls , chilli chips, puppies, breaking teeth, karate, laughter/weeping and insanity in between! Swipe left for more pics! #internationalsiblingsday❤️ ##love #family #brothersister #covi̇d19 #selfisolation #weareinthistogether❤️
