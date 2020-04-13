Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities give a shout out to their siblings

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrities give a shout out to their siblings

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Over the weekend, Instagram was filled with some sibling love. Actors Sanam Saeed, Mansha Pasha and Ali Kazmi gave a shout out to their siblings on International Siblings Day (April 10).

In a post, Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha said that her gorgeous sisters had been leading her and paving the way for her. She added that she had learnt from their mistakes, “suffered their “daant” and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey i said almost!) But thats what makes me the youngest!”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Siblings Day! ♥️ All these gorgeous gurls have been leading me and paving the way for me all my life….ive learnt from their mistakes, suffered their “daant” and almost always ignored all their guidance (hey i said almost!) But thats what makes me the youngest! 😎Love u gurls…keep rocking! @maria.pasha1 @thathannahpasha

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Actor Sanam Saeed of Cake also gave a shout out to her siblings on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#internationalsiblingday

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

Jackson Height’s Ali Kazmi said that no matter where they were, quarantine or not, they were always connected.

“I hope our kids share the same madness and joy! Here’s to more hairbands, jumping walls, chilli chips, puppies, breaking teeth, karate, laughter/weeping and insanity in between!”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Kazmi Mansha Pasha Sanam Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.