Celebrities extend Ramadan greetings to their fans

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali wished her fans a Happy Ramadan with a picture of a delicious cake, baked by her for the first time.
The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a cake with a cup of tea and a candle and wished all the Muslims.
Celebrities from all around the world such as Paulo Coelho, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan wished Ramadan Kareem to their Muslim fans.
رمضان مبارك— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 23, 2020
Ramazan Mubarak to all around the world 🌎! I was trying to explain to this lovely horse to keep social distancing and stay home, he just wasn’t getting it! May this blessed month bring much needed peace to your mind, body and soul at this time of uncertainty! It’s not where you pray, it’s how you pray, with pure intentions and a clean heart! Be kind to your fellow humans, stay home, stay safe and stay blessed!! Inshallah may the world heal soon! #ramazankareem2020 #ramazanmubarak🌙 #joy #peace #love #fasting #horse #pictureoftheday #ootd #adiliqbal #fayyazahmed #beach #seaviewkarachi #actor #film #tv #fashion #global
Riz Ahmed and Mohamed Hadid have also taken to their social media accounts to mark the start of the holy month, along with stars such as Hussain Al Jassmi and Huda Kattan.