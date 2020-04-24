Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Celebrities extend Ramadan greetings to their fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities extend Ramadan greetings to their fans

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali wished her fans a Happy Ramadan with a picture of a delicious cake, baked by her for the first time.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a cake with a cup of tea and a candle and wished all the Muslims.

View this post on Instagram

RAMADAN MUBARAK TO ALL. “keep calm and bake cake” #pehlidafacakebanaya 🙈🌺

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

Celebrities from all around the world such as Paulo Coelho, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan wished Ramadan Kareem to their Muslim fans.

View this post on Instagram

Ramadan Kareem – A month of giving 🙏🏼

A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Riz Ahmed and Mohamed Hadid have also taken to their social media accounts to mark the start of the holy month, along with stars such as Hussain Al Jassmi and Huda Kattan.

Kareena Kapoor Sajal Ali
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
