Celebrities extend Ramadan greetings to their fans

Pakistani actor Sajal Ali wished her fans a Happy Ramadan with a picture of a delicious cake, baked by her for the first time.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a cake with a cup of tea and a candle and wished all the Muslims.

Celebrities from all around the world such as Paulo Coelho, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan wished Ramadan Kareem to their Muslim fans.

رمضان مبارك — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 23, 2020

Riz Ahmed and Mohamed Hadid have also taken to their social media accounts to mark the start of the holy month, along with stars such as Hussain Al Jassmi and Huda Kattan.