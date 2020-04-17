Cate Blachett to play Duchess of Windsor in new film

Rumour has it that Hollywood star Cate Blanchett will be playing the Queen’s aunt, Wallis Simpson, in an upcoming film that looks at the early years of the Duchess of Windsor and her marriage to King Edward VIII in 1936, reported Vogue.

The film will be based on Anna Pasternak’s biography, The American Duchess: The Real Wallis Simpson.

According to Vogue, comparisons have previously been made between Simpson and the Duchess of Sussex. “Like Meghan, Wallis loved fashion. ‘Love or hate her, the world is still obsessed by that woman,’ designer Roland Mouret once said of Simpson. Indeed, the influence of the twice divorced Pennsylvanian has influenced many fashion collections, films and popular culture today.”

Discussing her fashion sense, Vogue said that Simpson’s sharp outfits are hard to forget. “Her clothes were as thought-provoking and individual as her approach to royal etiquette. When Coco Chanel’s boyish Breton tops and trimmed boxy jackets were de rigueur, Simpson was wearing American couturier Main Rousseau Bocher’s corsetry.”

Blanchett, an Australian actress, is well acquainted with the Royals. This is not the first time the actor will be taking on the role of a Royal family member. In 1998, she starred as Elizabeth in Shekhar Kapur’s award winning film.