Calling all cool cats and kittens: Tiger King is back

The Tiger King and I, an after show special, hosted by comedian Joel McHale from his house in Los Angeles, features interviews with eight people adjacent to Joe Exotic: Erik Cowie, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, John Reinke, Kelci “Saff” Saffery, Joshua Dial, John Finlay and Rick Kirkham, The Guardian reported.

Netflix docuseries Tiger King is about a mullet-wearing private zoo owner who calls himself “Joe Exotic”, now in prison for murder-for-hire, has become a US cultural phenomenon, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.

In the after show, the comedian avoided the show’s more controversial topics but “if 40 minutes of popcorn-style interviews (how many leather jackets does Jeff Lowe own? How are Finlay’s new teeth?) then Netflix has you covered”.



According to the article, The Tiger King and I lacked the type of bombshells that characterised the series but did provide some small updates on life after Tiger King memedom.

Warning: spoilers ahead

If you expected to see Doc or Baskin in the special, you will be disappointed. The Guardian reported that several participants aired grievances with their portrayals in the series, most notably the big cat owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and Joe’s arch-nemesis.

Lowe, Joe Exotic’s business partner and the man who implicated him in the murder-for-hire conviction and took over his zoo, said that the documentary sensationalised the story and turned Joe into a villain.

“Saffery, a trans man who goes by Saff, said he wasn’t too concerned about criticism of the show for misgendering him” while Joe’s ex-husband Finlay, who appeared mostly shirtless and with several missing teeth in the series told The Guardian that he was not happy with his portrayal”.

Surprise hit

Nielsen, an American information, data and measurement firm claims that the Netflix documentary Tiger King drew over 34 million viewers in the first 10 days of its release and “roared across Twitter with 1.8 million social interactions”.

In a tweet, Nielsen said: “Content is king and viewers have crowned their latest streaming obsession.”