Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma asks fans to stay home

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma says that every dark cloud has a silver lining but this time, “while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that if this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. “This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for.”

She said that this time had made her more reflective. “This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance (I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter.”