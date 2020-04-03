Bollywood stars share their quarantine diaries

Tennis player Sania Mirza just said what everyone has been feeling these days: “Who else is ready to wave a good bye to this virus?”

Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently in self-isolation due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Like Mirza, Bollywood royalty is also feeling quite restless. Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a selfie and captioned it: “Sunshine on my mind… and my face.”

Bajirao Mastani star Deepika Padukone shared a page from her self-isolation diary. The actor, who is married to her co-star Ranveer Singh, shared a photograph of her husband sleeping. Taped to Singh’s forehead is a label which reads: “Husband”.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took time out to appeal to his fans and followers to stay indoors. In a post on Instagram, the actor said that in times like these, it was important to make everyone around you feel like they were not alone. “Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other.”