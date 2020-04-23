Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopic

Photo: AFP

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of Whitney Houston, US media reported Wednesday.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline. 

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, the website reported. Meghie retweeted the Deadline story.

McCarten, 58, has had a series of hits in recent years — all biopics. They include “The Dark Hours” (2017), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and “The Two Popes” (2019).  

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub after ingesting a large amount of cocaine. 

Despite a career marked by drug addiction, she remains one of the great voices of R’n’B and popular music in the last 30 years.

Two recent documentaries have lifted the veil on previously taboo aspects of the life of the woman who learned her scales in a gospel choir in Newark, New Jersey.

“Whitney” provided testimony that Houston had been sexually assaulted in her youth by a much older cousin.

While “Whitney: Can I Be Me” referred to the singer’s love affair with another woman, Robyn Crawford, which she hid for much of her adult life.

“I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis told Deadline, describing the screenplay as “no holds barred, musically rich”.

Director Meghie made a name for herself in 2016 with a critically acclaimed debut film, “Jean of the Joneses” (2016), a low-budget family comedy. 

Since then, she has directed three other feature films, including “The Photograph”, released in February in the United States.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bohemian Rhapsody Whitney Houston
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.