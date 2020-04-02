Bilal Maqsood, Shehzad Roy jam for their fans online

Bilal Maqsood of Strings has been sharing his musical gifts with his fans via social media. Recently, the musician shared a song with some hope for everyone.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Share the message with the people you love. Together we will get through these challenging times InshaAllah!”

In another post, he paid tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed. He said: “Junaid always told us never to give up music. Around two months before he passed away, we had a conversation on the phone where he said that the one song he has on his phone was ‘ye hai meri kahani’ and it meant the world me.”

Like Maqsood, singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy has been keeping his fans and followers entertained through short clips online.

He recently posted an acoustic performance of his hit song ‘Ek baar keh do, tumhey pyaar hai na’ on Twitter.

Ek baar keh do, tumhey pyaar hai na pic.twitter.com/0RgEcQl3Af — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 31, 2020

Actors Imran Ashraf and Ahsan Khan gave fan quick peak into how they are spending time in quarantine.

A few days ago, the Jaal star shared a photo from his son’s first birthday in self-isolation. Recently, he shared a video with model Walid Siddiqui. He said the met two days before the lockdown.

Daastan’s Ahsan Khan has been spending quality time with his two sons. He shared a video on Instagram where the three Khans were reading together. He captioned it: “Story time with my munchkins.”