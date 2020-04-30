Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Bilal Maqsood shares major throwback photo on wedding anniversary

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Musician Bilal Maqsood took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo with his wife, Tina, on their 25th wedding anniversary.

The caption of the post was simple: “29th April 1995. 25 years ago!”

29th April 1995. 25 years ago!

To entertain fans and followers in quarantine, Bilal and his father, satirist Anwar Maqsood, have gone live on Instagram to share stories about Karachi in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Urdu adab and much more.

Talking about growing up in Karachi, Anwar Maqsood said that he used to long hair and loved wearing a turquoise coloured raw silk coat, a black shirt and golden shoes. He said that the aunties used to love him.

Earlier, Bilal also shared a photograph from his father’s first job at a bank in Karachi.

