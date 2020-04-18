Bilal Maqsood shares a childhood favourite with fans

Singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood of the band Strings has been keeping fans entertained with song covers, music pop quizzes and live sessions on Instagram.

He kicked off the weekend with a childhood favourite called AkkarBakkar. In an Instagram post, Maqsood said this was a song he used to sing as a kid.

“School teachers used to call me in their classrooms to sing this. There are four more verses to it,” he said, adding that it was composed by music composer, singer and actor Arshad Mehmood.