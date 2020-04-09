Bilal Maqsood pays tribute to Junaid Jamshed

Rockstar Bilal Maqsood paid a tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed by sharing his rendition of the Vital Signs classic ‘Sanwali Saloni’.

In an Instagram post, the musician said: “‘Sanwali Saloni’ Strong memories of Junaid the way I remember him. Can’t imagine how our lives would have been without his music.”

Maqsood, who is a member of the band Strings, has produced several music videos and four seasons of Coke Studio. Since the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has been keeping fans and followers with fun Instagram posts.

From impromptu performances, musical mash ups and pop quizzes to washing dishes, showing off his art skills; Bilal also shared a video message from his father, satirist Anwar Maqsood, about social distancing.