HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan wants to go out on a long drive

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Ayeza Khan/ Instagram

Actor Ayeza Khan is just like the rest of us and she wants to get out of the house. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star has been at home because of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to say that she misses going out for long drives, seeing traffic on the roads and a “smile on our faces”.

The actor treated her fans to a family photo as well. Actor Momal Sheikh commented on the post and said: “OMG super cute.”

#mickeyminnielove

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:30am PDT

❤️

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

👩‍❤️‍👨

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

Like Ayeza, morning show host Dr Shahista Lodhi is tired of staying in one place. She took to Instagram and said: “Dear Corona, please sign off. I want to travel.”

Ayeza Khan coronavirus Danish Taimoor
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
