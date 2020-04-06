Ayeza Khan wants to go out on a long drive

Actor Ayeza Khan is just like the rest of us and she wants to get out of the house. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star has been at home because of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to say that she misses going out for long drives, seeing traffic on the roads and a “smile on our faces”.

The actor treated her fans to a family photo as well. Actor Momal Sheikh commented on the post and said: “OMG super cute.”

Like Ayeza, morning show host Dr Shahista Lodhi is tired of staying in one place. She took to Instagram and said: “Dear Corona, please sign off. I want to travel.”