Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan and team work from home on new project

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan and team work from home on new project

Photo: Danish Taimoor/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan urges people not let the coronavirus pandemic waste their time. She stresses the need to work from home and being productive.

The actor shared on Instagram a collage with her team working from home during the pandemic.

“The distance separates up but the work doesn’t stop,” Khan wrote. “This is me and my team (Anila and Ryan) working on our upcoming project: discussing the look.”

“Don’t let the pandemic waste your time. Work from home and be productive. Love my team, Anila, Ryan, Arham, Kashif,” she said.

Sharing another collage, Khan said, “I have become a makeup artist, stylist and sometimes photographer by virtue of desperate times.”

Danish Taimoor, Khan’s husband and co-actor in drama serial Mehr Posh, has also asked people to choose a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly at home during the lockdown.

“Choose a healthy lifestyle…Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables,” he said, while sharing his work-out photos on Instagram.

“Exercise regularly (at home nowadays), Maintain a healthy weight, Get adequate sleep.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan coronavirus Danish Taimoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.