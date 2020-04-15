Ayeza Khan and team work from home on new project

Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan urges people not let the coronavirus pandemic waste their time. She stresses the need to work from home and being productive.

The actor shared on Instagram a collage with her team working from home during the pandemic.

“The distance separates up but the work doesn’t stop,” Khan wrote. “This is me and my team (Anila and Ryan) working on our upcoming project: discussing the look.”

“Don’t let the pandemic waste your time. Work from home and be productive. Love my team, Anila, Ryan, Arham, Kashif,” she said.

Sharing another collage, Khan said, “I have become a makeup artist, stylist and sometimes photographer by virtue of desperate times.”

Danish Taimoor, Khan’s husband and co-actor in drama serial Mehr Posh, has also asked people to choose a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly at home during the lockdown.

“Choose a healthy lifestyle…Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables,” he said, while sharing his work-out photos on Instagram.

“Exercise regularly (at home nowadays), Maintain a healthy weight, Get adequate sleep.”