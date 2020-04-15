Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Ayesha Omar wishes bff Anoushey Ashraf a happy birthday

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Ayesha Omar wishes bff Anoushey Ashraf a happy birthday

Photo: Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

Actor Ayesha Omar gave a shout out to her best friend and talk show host Anoushey Ashraf and wished her a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbulay star said: “Wonder when we’ll be able to use them passports again…Wishing you health, peace, love and the happiest birthday possible in quarantine Noushie…May we all be completely healed in every way till mine…”

View this post on Instagram

Wonder when we’ll be able to use them passports again☹️👯‍♀️…. . Wishing you health, peace, love and the happiest birthday possible in quarantine Noushie… 🎂🎁❤️🎉. May we all be completely healed in every way till mine…🤲 @anousheyashraf . . #quaratinebirthdays #throwback #summer2014

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

Ashraf, who is also a VJ, wished her twin Alizeh on their birthday and thanked fans for the love.

In a post on Instagram, Anoushey said: “Happy birthday to my birthday twin, my love, my sister, my blood, my wisest and sweetest Alizeh Ashraf miss you so much today!!

ANOUSHEY ASHRAF ayesha omar
 
