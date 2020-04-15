Ayesha Omar wishes bff Anoushey Ashraf a happy birthday

Actor Ayesha Omar gave a shout out to her best friend and talk show host Anoushey Ashraf and wished her a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbulay star said: “Wonder when we’ll be able to use them passports again…Wishing you health, peace, love and the happiest birthday possible in quarantine Noushie…May we all be completely healed in every way till mine…”

Ashraf, who is also a VJ, wished her twin Alizeh on their birthday and thanked fans for the love.

In a post on Instagram, Anoushey said: “Happy birthday to my birthday twin, my love, my sister, my blood, my wisest and sweetest Alizeh Ashraf miss you so much today!!