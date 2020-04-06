Ayesha Omar, Momal Sheikh share childhood photographs

Actor Ayesha Omar penned down a cute note for her brother on his birthday with some of her favourite throwback photos.

The way she described her old brother: “healer, doctor, nutritionist, therapist, encyclopedia, chef, plumber, techie, handyman and a million other things all rolled into one” showed her fans and followers just how much she misses him.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbulay star said: “ So far apart yet always in my heart…couldn’t have asked for a better big bro….the one who seeks validation from no one…the one whose opinion I value the most…”

Omar’s brother is currently studying in Denmark. Actor says “wish you were quarantining with me here and feeding me yummy healthy stuff”.

Yaariyan star Momal Sheikh shared a major throwback photo with her brother, actor Shehzad Sheikh. She tagged him in a post on Instagram and said: “Look what I found.”

The photograph looks like it was taken at Momal’s birthday.

The lockdown is making Khaani’s Sana Javed miss her mother and she shared her feelings on Instagram. She shared a photograph from her childhood wearing a traditional Hyderabadi dupatta.

In the post she said: “Mothers are the best, they dress us up with all the love and purity of their hearts and love taking pictures of us. Here I’m wearing my favorite traditional Hyderabadi (Deccan) kharha duppata that my mommy stitched for me.”