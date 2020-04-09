Atiqa Odho reminisces friendship with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

Actor Atiqa Odho shared a throwback picture on Wednesday with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as she reminisced about the friendship she had with the singer and his wife Chitra.

Taking to Instagram, Atiqa posted the picture that was taken in Mumbai in 1991. She shared that Jagjit and his wife Chitra had visited her house in Karachi in 1979.

“They were warm and friendly and extremely humble. It was the start of a friendship that lasted till he passed away. RIP Jagjit. Ghazal loves around world miss you,” she captioned the picture.

In 2003, Jagjit Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the government of India. The legendary singer suffered a brain haemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and breathed his last in October of the same year.