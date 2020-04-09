Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atiqa Odho reminisces friendship with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Atiqa Odho reminisces friendship with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

Photo: Atiqa Odho/ Instagram

Actor Atiqa Odho shared a throwback picture on Wednesday with Indian ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh as she reminisced about the friendship she had with the singer and his wife Chitra.

Taking to Instagram, Atiqa posted the picture that was taken in Mumbai in 1991. She shared that Jagjit and his wife Chitra had visited her house in Karachi in 1979.

“They were warm and friendly and extremely humble. It was the start of a friendship that lasted till he passed away. RIP Jagjit. Ghazal loves around world miss you,” she captioned the picture.

In 2003, Jagjit Singh was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the government of India. The legendary singer suffered a brain haemorrhage on September 23, 2011, and breathed his last in October of the same year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
atiqa odho Jagjit Singh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
Atif Aslam's recitation of the azaan has won the internet
Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.