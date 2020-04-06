Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently took to social media to share the azaan he offered. It is the most beautiful thing you will find on the internet today.

The call to prayer has been delivered beautifully by the singer who has previously recited hamds and naats such as Taj dar-e-haram and Wohi Khuda Hai.

“Azaan recitation by Atif Aslam. A call for help,” the singer simply wrote in an Instagram post. Undoubtedly, the azaan is a form of therapy that we need as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world.

Many fans have been mesmerized by Aslam’s recitation of the azaan and thanked him for an amazing gift.

One more reason to respect Atif Aslam. What a soulful recitation of Azan. ❤️😭 — 🥀🥀 (@Aint_ur_girl) April 5, 2020

If you want to hear something peaceful today… listen to this.. Azan by Atif Aslam on insta 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/1IegJaeJqi — GulCzar (@muziikman) April 4, 2020

Listen this! This is the best thing I’ve heard in my life… Masha Allah https://t.co/AsdE7xcpVb — Mohammad Ahmad🇵🇰🇵🇸🇹🇷 (@Mo_ahmad18) April 4, 2020

Azan in #AtifAslam‘s voice ! I’m legit crying. This is so beautiful, So So beautiful❤. pic.twitter.com/dMstaYcJfB — Ahmad Raza (@AhmadRajpoot555) April 4, 2020