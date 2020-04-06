Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently took to social media to share the azaan he offered. It is the most beautiful thing you will find on the internet today.

The call to prayer has been delivered beautifully by the singer who has previously recited hamds and naats such as Taj dar-e-haram and Wohi Khuda Hai.

“Azaan recitation by Atif Aslam. A call for help,” the singer simply wrote in an Instagram post. Undoubtedly, the azaan is a form of therapy that we need as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the world.

View this post on Instagram

A Call for help

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

Many fans have been mesmerized by Aslam’s recitation of the azaan and thanked him for an amazing gift.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam azan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.