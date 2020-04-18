Asif Raza makes an appearance in Gang of London trailer

What’s bad for me, is bad for you, says Asif Raza Mir’s character to Joe Cole in the second trailer of the upcoming British-American TV show Gangs of London.

Mir’s wife, Samra, shared the trailer with fans on her Instagram page on Friday night. All episodes of the show will be available next Thursday (April 23).

The show narrates the story of London being torn apart by power struggles between international gangs that control the city and a sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is killed.

The nine-episode show has been created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans of Raid and Raid II fame and Matt Flannery. The action packed show takes viewers on an immersive journey into the heart of the British capital.

According to IMDB, Mir will play a character called Asif and stars in all nine episodes of the show.

The show also stars Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Joe Cole from Peaky Blinders and Sope Dirisu among others.