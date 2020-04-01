Armeena Khan’s husband is savage

Pakistani-Canadian actor Armeena Khan is drop dead gorgeous and often has her ‘other’ inbox and DMs filled with unwanted messages.

Recently, the Bin Roye star shared an inappropriate message from a man. The actor’s husband decided to respond to the man on his wife’s behalf. Khan took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the “savage” conversation.

My husband is savage. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OsaIw4SXYb — Armeena Khan 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) March 31, 2020

In the message, a man who identified himself as a Dubai-based businessman told Khan that he just came across her profile and thought she was “so pretty”. He asks her to meet him in Dubai “after corona issue”.

Fesl, Armeena’s husband, replied and said: “This is Fesl Khan, Armeena Khan’s husband. I saw your message and I too like your profile picture and want to meet you. We don’t even have to wait till after the corona. I have it and as a good Muslim I’m taught to share. I’d love to share the corona with you.”