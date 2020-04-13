Armeena Khan loves the city of Saints

Canadian-Pakistan actor Armeena Khan keeps her fans and followers up to date with what’s going on in her life via social media.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a photograph from her visit to Multan three years ago.

Khan said: “I went to the ancient city of Multan (also known as the City of Saints) around three years ago. I loved everything about it, the culture, the people and the sites.”

“Can you believe this city has been going since 5000 years? And has its religious roots steeped in Zoroastrianism amongst others. On a side note, I love chickens and animals in general so a picture was mandatory cause it was soooo cute. P.S I LOVE Ajrak,” she added.