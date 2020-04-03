Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Are you going to binge-watch Money Heist this weekend?

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Netflix

Netflix just dropped the fourth season of popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel better known as Money Heist.

The show became an instant hit after it was picked up by the streaming service. When the show’s third season was released, there were more than 34 million people tuned in from across the globe.

The fourth season of the show promises to answer several unanswered questions from where we left off in the last episode.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into Tokyo’s life. She says that the Professor has lost his mind and “so will we”. We also see what will happen to his girlfriend (Raquel) and what she does when she’s offered an opportunity to get her old life back. The trailer promises plenty of action.

In the last season we saw the gang together again to perform an even bigger heist than the first one. Later, we learn that it is just a plot to get Rio back.


