Are you going to binge-watch Money Heist this weekend?

Netflix just dropped the fourth season of popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel better known as Money Heist.

The show became an instant hit after it was picked up by the streaming service. When the show’s third season was released, there were more than 34 million people tuned in from across the globe.

MONEY HEIST PT 4 IS NOW STREAMING. Here’s a brief history: – It’s about a bank heist (or two) in Madrid

– Its Spanish name is La Casa de Papel, but you can call it whatever you like

– There’s a good chance it’s the biggest show you’ve never heard of (unless you’ve heard of it) — netflixuk (@NetflixUK) April 3, 2020

The fourth season of the show promises to answer several unanswered questions from where we left off in the last episode.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into Tokyo’s life. She says that the Professor has lost his mind and “so will we”. We also see what will happen to his girlfriend (Raquel) and what she does when she’s offered an opportunity to get her old life back. The trailer promises plenty of action.

In the last season we saw the gang together again to perform an even bigger heist than the first one. Later, we learn that it is just a plot to get Rio back.



