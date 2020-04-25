Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more

Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more

Photo: File

Looks like Bilal’s spending some quality time with his dad, satirist and playwright, Anwar Maqsood on Instagram.

In another live session, the father-son duo made fans laugh and shared some stories about Anwar’s youth and Karachi’s night club culture.

Anwar maqsood’s advice to the youth, army and political leaders. Full session is available in my stories. #anwarmaqsood #bilalmaqsood

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

The Instagram live session took place on Thursday and the Strings singer posted three minute videos on his page. In the first video, he asks his father to give some advice to the country’s youth, army and political leaders. He quoted Ghalib and Nazir Allahabadi.

Talking about growing up in Karachi, Anwar Maqsood said that he used to long hair and loved wearing a turquoise coloured raw silk coat, a black shirt and golden shoes. He said that the aunties used to love him.

According to Maqsood, Karachi’s night club culture was very hip and happening. In the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, he said, there were seven to eight nightclubs in the city.

“They used to fly in cabaret dancers from Beirut, England, Brazil…they used to dance…there were four or five hotels back then,” he said. “Back then a ticket used to cost Rs200, that was a lot of money, and you had to buy your own drinks as well. But they were all jhooti…there used to be Red Label, which is a cheap whiskey, and they would have something else in that bottle, it wasn’t Red Label…The first bottle was always fine but you never knew what you were getting after that first bottle.”

He added that it used to happen at Metropole and Taj as well.  

Anwar Maqsood also shared a funny meeting with politician Nasreen Jalil’s mother. Bilal started the conversation by telling his father’ fans that back in the day, his friends had taken a rishta for Jalil and her mother was not pleased.

Nasreen and Anwar Maqsood were great friends who used to go to university together. Nasreen would often pick him up. One day his friends informed him that they had been invited over to Jalil’s for dinner with her mother.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
