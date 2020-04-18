Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Anushka Sharma hilariously asks Virat Kohli to hit a four

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Anushka Sharma hilariously asks Virat Kohli to hit a four

Photo: AFP

Bollywood’s sweetheart Anushka Sharma heckled at her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, to make four runs in an Instagram video so he doesn’t forget the fans or miss playing cricket.

In the post, the actor said: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

View this post on Instagram

I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience 😜😂🏏

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

Friends and fans of the couple loved the video. Actor Ranveer Singh who starred with Anushka in Band Baja Barat (2010) said: “Hahahaha DED.” While actor Arjun Kapoor said that the demand should have been for a six at least “minimum boss”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anushaka Sharma virat kohli
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother's birthday with family
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother’s birthday with family
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.