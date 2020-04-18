Anushka Sharma hilariously asks Virat Kohli to hit a four

Bollywood’s sweetheart Anushka Sharma heckled at her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, to make four runs in an Instagram video so he doesn’t forget the fans or miss playing cricket.



In the post, the actor said: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Friends and fans of the couple loved the video. Actor Ranveer Singh who starred with Anushka in Band Baja Barat (2010) said: “Hahahaha DED.” While actor Arjun Kapoor said that the demand should have been for a six at least “minimum boss”.