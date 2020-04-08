Animation festival moves online over coronavirus

The world’s top animated film festival was cancelled Tuesday because of the coronavirus, but organisers said they would hold an online version instead.

The Annecy Festival in eastern France is the latest in a string of major cultural events to be cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60th annual gathering was due to start on June 15.

The organisers said they were working on staging an online version of the festival “which would allow access to the films”, with the line-up to be announced on April 15.

The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, came up with a similar solution, showing its films on Amazon Prime.

The Cannes film festival, the world’s biggest, still hangs in the balance after it was postponed from May until the end of June.

